Face to Face Ministries will present a Christian women’s conference on the Western Slope in March, featuring author Stasi Eldredge.
“Embracing Our Beauty” will be Friday and Saturday, March 4–5, at Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F 1/4 Road in Clifton.
“ ‘Embracing Our Beauty’ is a Christian women’s conference where we discover the glorious design of women that God originally intended,” a news release said.
Eldredge co-wrote “Captivating, Unveiling the Mystery of a Women’s Soul” with her husband, John Eldredge, the author of the bestselling book, “Wild At Heart.”
Stasi’s book has sold nearly 3 million copies.
“The Western Slope rural communities are often overlooked for events and educational opportunities,” the release said.
“Face to Face Ministries’ goal is to bring people together from rural Colorado to benefit from events such as this.”
Conference tickets cost $50 and registration is required. Go to facetofaceministries.net for registration and information.
Report faults Pope Benedict
BERLIN — A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.
The findings were sure to reignite criticism of Benedict’s record more than a decade after the first, and until Thursday only, known case involving him was made public.
The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly. The law firm examined church files and spoke to witnesses.