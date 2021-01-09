Gratitude event raises $4,000 for food
Grand Valley Interfaith Network presented its annual ThanksGVIN Interfaith Celebration of Gratitude Nov. 24 in a virtual format that is now available on GVIN’s YouTube channel and its website.
“Gratitude in the Midst of Crisis” is the theme of this year’s service and the recipient of all encouraged donations is Grand Valley Peace & Justice. Donations received so far total more than $4,000 and donations are still welcome and can be made online at gvpeacejustice.org.
Proceeds will help Peace & Justice provide food bags to those without a home, living in shelters or elsewhere. Other organizations also sharing in the distribution of food items include Volunteers of America (for Veterans), Center for Independence (for persons of disability), the Blessing Box at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation church on Ouray Avenue, and Solidarity Not Charity (for homeless campers).
In addition, Peace & Justice staff members distribute food bags whenever they can to people sleeping on Grand Junction streets and in parks.
Grand Valley Interfaith Network (GVIN) is a 501c3 charity, a community of historical churches and congregations, faith-based agencies, spiritual communities, and other established religious traditions in the Grand Valley of Western Colorado. Go to grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com for information.
Knights of Columbus resumes meetings
Knights of Columbus #1062 will resume its in-person meetings on Thursday at the St. Joseph Parish Hall.
The Knights will meet at 7 p.m. and a Rosary, in conjunction with the Ladies Auxiliary, is at 6:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus #1062 will resume its monthly breakfasts at the Parish Hall on Sunday, Jan. 17. The burrito breakfast will go from 8–11:30 a.m. Burritos cost $8, or $6 for seniors. The breakfasts are usually staged the second Sunday of each month. Proceeds from the breakfasts help fund Knights activities, such as food baskets for needy families and free breakfasts for homeless people in downtown Grand Junction.
Call Jim Pasterz at 234-7796 for information about the Knights meetings and events.
Pro-Life Walk is Jan. 23 in downtown GJ
The Right to Life Committee will host the annual Pro-Life Walk at noon Jan 23, to mark the anniversary of the Roe Vs Wade Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion in the United States.
The event begins with presentations of student essays supporting Pro-Life efforts, at the Mesa County Administration Building, at Rood Avenue and Sixth Street. A march through downtown Grand Junction will follow. The march is designed to call attention to efforts to overturn the Roe Vs. Wade decision.
Call Carl Malito at 243-9871 for information.
Ailment keeps pope from events
VATICAN CITY — A back condition forced Pope Francis to skip New Year’s ceremonies at St. Peter’s Basilica, a Vatican spokesman said.
Francis was suffering from “painful sciatica” and could not preside at an hourlong, year-end prayer service on that Thursday evening, spokesman Matteo Bruni said. The pope also didn’t celebrate Mass in the basilica on New Year’s Day for the same reason, he said.
Francis has spoken openly about his sciatica in the past. It is a form of pain in the lower body caused by compression or irritation on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.