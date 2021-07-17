St. Matthew’s hosts concert series
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will host a summer outdoor concert series featuring local bands performing in the church’s pavilion at 3888 27 1/2 Road.
The first concert is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, featuring bluegrass band, Stray Grass. Other concerts in the series are the Sunday Morning All-Stars (upscale jazz and soul), at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25 and David Starr (Americana), at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Take a lawn chair and a picnic or cooler.
Details are posted in the online calendar at GJSentinel.com/local-events or call 242-3293 for information.