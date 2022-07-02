Paws for a Blessing at Nativity

Church of the Nativity will have its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 6 p.m. Sunday, outdoors at the church, 2175 Broadway.

The service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place around the fire pit behind the church, weather permitting. If needed the service will move indoors.

All well-behaved creatures are welcome at this non-denominational service.