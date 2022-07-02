Religion Briefs: July 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Paws for a Blessing at NativityChurch of the Nativity will have its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 6 p.m. Sunday, outdoors at the church, 2175 Broadway.The service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place around the fire pit behind the church, weather permitting. If needed the service will move indoors.All well-behaved creatures are welcome at this non-denominational service. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Church Service Christianity Paw Weather Religion Headline Blessing Service Church Of The Nativity Bond Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 16% 70° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:52:46 AM Sunset: 08:43:34 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 44% 66° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/66° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 05:53:16 AM Sunset: 08:43:24 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 15% 65° 92° Mon Monday 92°/65° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:53:48 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 67° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:54:21 AM Sunset: 08:42:58 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 66° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:54:55 AM Sunset: 08:42:43 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 2% 67° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/67° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:55:30 AM Sunset: 08:42:25 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 5% 69° 100° Fri Friday 100°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:56:07 AM Sunset: 08:42:06 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business