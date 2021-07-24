Events for religious awareness
The Grand Valley Interfaith Network will celebrate the diversity of major world religions as part of its fourth annual “Interfaith Awareness Week” happening Aug. 2–8.
In recognition of the week-long event, proclamations are being presented by town and city councils from Palisade, Grand Junction, and Fruita, as well as Mesa County, a news release said.
“The acknowledgments help GVIN raise awareness about the religious diversity in the Grand Valley as well as its local community efforts, such as food drives, blood donations, and a public ‘ThanksGVIN’ service each November,” the release said.
GVIN encourages individuals to explore the common bonds that religions share with one another. Go to GrandValleyInterfaithNetwork.org or email GrandValleyInterfaithNetwork@gmail.com for information.
Bible school will be on high
A week of mountaintop fun is planned at Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, during an upcoming high altitude-themed and activity-filled vacation Bible school.
“Everest: Conquering Challenges with God’s Mighty Power” will be from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 2–6, at the church, 2802 Patterson Road. The event includes Bible stories, songs and station activities such as Base Camp, Glacier Games and Mountain Top Treats.
The vacation Bible school is for kids ages 3 through fifth grade completion.
Registration is online at gjnazarene.com/vbs or email Dianecarver201@gmail.com or timothy.moyer2008@gmail.com for information.
Scandal forces out top monsignor
NEW YORK — Citing allegations of “possible improper behavior,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday announced the resignation of its top administrative official, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, ahead of a media report that probed his private romantic life.
Shortly after the announcement, the Roman Catholic news outlet The Pillar published its article based on data it said was “correlated to Burrill’s mobile device” and indicated he had visited gay bars and private residences using a dating app popular with gay people.
“What was shared with us did not include allegations of misconduct with minors,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez and president of the USCCB. “However, in order to avoid becoming a distraction to the operations and ongoing work of the Conference, Monsignor has resigned effective immediately.”