Bless the beasts service at Nativity
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
The service honors the human/non-human animal bond and will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service. Participants should be prepared to observe appropriate COVID precautions.
In the event of unfavorable weather, the service will move indoors.
Southern gospel concerts on July 11
Nashville-based Christian music group, New Legacy Project, will perform free shows on Sunday, July 11 at two churches in the area.
“Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and homespun humor,” a news release said.
“They were recently honored with nominations for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville,” the release said.
“New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award-winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet.”
The group is currently charting on radio with its latest singles “God of the Empty Grave” and “Come To The Water.” New Legacy’s latest musical project, “Doxology,” is also being met with rave reviews across the U.S.
Concerts on July 11 are set for 10:30 a.m., at Palisade Church of the Nazarene, 3595 Front St. in Palisade and at 6 p.m., at Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 4199 W. Centennial Parkway in Rifle.
Learn more about New Legacy at NewLegacyProject.com.