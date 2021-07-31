Nativity Church blesses the beasts
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service on Sunday,, honoring the human/non-human animal bond.
The outdoor service is from 5–6 p.m., around the fire pit behind the church at 2175 Broadway.
All well-behaved creatures are welcome to attend the non-denotational service. Be prepared to observe appropriate COVID-19 precautions.
Call 245-9606 for information.
‘True light’ of the poor dies
SAN FRANCISCO — Janice Mirikitani, a beloved San Francisco poet laureate who together with her husband ran the city’s Glide Memorial Church, which caters to the poor and homeless, has died. She was 80.
Mirikitani died suddenly Thursday, the church confirmed in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event later in the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Mirikitani was married to the Rev. Cecil Williams, who transformed Glide Memorial Church, in the heart of the city’s largely poor Tenderloin district, from a traditional Methodist church to a decidedly liberal one that advocated for gay rights and welcomed members from all walks of life.
“Jan Mirikitani was one of our City’s true lights. She was a visionary, a revolutionary artist, and the very embodiment of San Francisco’s compassionate spirit,” Mayor London Breed said. “She served our most vulnerable residents for decades and provided a place of refuge and love for all.”