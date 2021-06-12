First United Methodist showing documentary
First United Methodist Church will host a screening and discussion of the documentary film, “Braver Angels: Reuniting America,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, 522 White Ave.
The public is invited to the free screening of the 50-minute film that traces the beginnings of the Braver Angels, a national grassroots organization.
“Originally named Better Angels, the organization was formed in early 2017 as it set upon a mission to depolarize American after the contentious 2016 presidential election,” a news release said.
“With the goal of improving civil discourse in America’s communities, Braver Angels teaches skills and processes for communicating with respect, despite political differences.”
Attendance is limited due to pandemic precautions and registration is required. To register, go to braverangels.org and click on “Find an Event” at the top of the page.
Call Fran Parker at 255-1157 for information or registration assistance.