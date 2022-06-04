First Presbyterian Church will host the “MVP” Sports Camp this month, in partnership with UW Sports Ministry.
The camp will offer coaching and instruction in soccer, flag football, and cheerleading for children ages 6–12 and also basketball, and volleyball for children ages 8–12.
Camp will be from 9 a.m.–12:15 p.m. June 20–24, at Columbine Park, 544 28 1/4 Road.
Based on Galatians 5:22-23, “MVP” Sports Camp offers quality sports instruction, as well as Biblical teaching that campers can apply to sports and competition, a news release said.
Registration is $60 for the first child in a family and $30 for each additional child. Campers will receive a camp T-shirt and daily take-home devotions. Campers can register at www.firstpresgj.org or call 970-242-1923 for information.
Traveling youth choir visits town
Redlands United Methodist Church will host a traveling youth choir with a performance set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the church, 527 Village Way.
The public is invited to the “dance in your seat,” fun, and inspirational concert by the Custer Road United Methodist Church High School Revelation Choir from Plano, Texas.
This 55-member group, overnighting at Redlands UMC following its Redrocks Amphitheater performance, has generously offered to treat the community to a spiritually energizing concert, free to the public