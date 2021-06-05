Get your children ‘Off the Bench’
First Presbyterian Church will host the “Off the Bench” Sports Camp in partnership with UW Sports Ministry.
The camp will offer coaching and instruction in soccer, flag football, and cheerleading for children ages 6–12, as well as basketball and volleyball for children ages 8–12. Camp will take place from 9 a.m.–12:15 p.m. June 21–25, at Columbine Park, 544 28 1/4 Road.
Based on 1 Peter 5:6-7, “Off the Bench” Sports Camp offers quality sports instruction, as well as Biblical teaching that campers can apply to sports and competition, a news release said.
The registration fee is $60 for the first child in a family and $30 for each additional child. Campers will receive a camp T-shirt and daily take-home devotions.
Register at firstpresgj.org or call 242-1923 for information.
Church blessing for you and your pet
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
The service honors the human/animal bond and will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome. Be prepared to observe appropriate pandemic precautions.
Learn about Shroud of Turin on Friday
Redlands United Methodist Church will host a presentation titled “The Shroud of Turin: Resurrecting the Burial Cloth of Jesus,” from 6–8 p.m. Friday, at the church, 527 Village Way.
The public is invited to learn about the “burial and resurrection cloth of Jesus, where science, history, art, culture, the Bible and faith intersect and fit together,” a news release said.
Two rare full-sized photographic replicas of the cloth allow viewers to get a close look. Recent scientific findings, literature dating the shroud to the time of Jesus and recent DNA test results will also be presented.
“You’ll gain insight into Jesus’ suffering, death, resurrection, messianic prophecies, the Passover Seder and Last Supper,” the release said.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there is no charge to attend. Donations will be accepted.
Call the church at 245-1478 for information or go to shroudinquiry.com to learn more.