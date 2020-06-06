Publication of online services to end
Since March 28, The Daily Sentinel’s Faith Page has included a list of churches in the Grand Valley that were offering live-streaming services.
With Mesa County’s Phase 2 waiver in place, churches can now open to as many as 175 people. Some churches will continue to broadcast their services online, but the list of remote services will no longer be published.
Contact your local house of worship for more information.
Palisade church joins Vineyard Community
After eight years serving the Palisade community as an independent, Bible teaching church, The Mustard Seed Church of Palisade has recently announced that it has become the fifth Vineyard Movement church in the area.
The church will now be known as The Mustard Seed Church, a Vineyard Community, a news release said. Before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, services were at 162 E. Fourth St. in Palisade. Sunday morning services have resumed and for the next couple of weeks, services will take place at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Palisade. All are welcome to attend.
For the past eight years, worship services have been led by the church elders and guest speakers. Effective June 1, Pastor Wayne Buxton was named the church’s senior pastor. Pastor Buxton, his wife Mikka, and their three daughters have recently relocated from Durango, where he served four years as assistant to the pastor of the Vineyard church there, the release said.
“The Mustard Seed Church is a community of people from all walks of life, inviting others to come as they are, as we pursue a personal relationship with God and provide encouragement to everyone to live meaningful and purposeful lives,” according to the release.
Go to facebook.com/themustardseedchurch for more information.