First Methodist springs into action
First United Methodist Church will host Spring into Action from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the church, 522 White Ave.
The church’s missions, family ministry and Grand Valley Youth will come together to serve the community in different ways.
There will be a drive-through food drive. Take food donations to the front of the church to be collected for the Community Food Bank.
Blessing bag assemblers are needed to help assemble the bags with basic necessity items for the homeless in the community.
Prayer cards will be provided for the prayer vigil to help guide you through prayer from the comfort of your home
Food, fun and karaoke will follow the time of service.
Call 242-4850 for information.
International evangelist Luis Palau dies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luis Palau, an evangelical pastor who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own powerhouse international ministry, died Thursday. He was 86.
The Luis Palau Association said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. He had announced in January 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.
Born to an affluent family in Buenos Aires, Palau rose from obscurity to become one of the best-known international Christian evangelists of all time. Over a ministry career that spanned more than half a century, the son of a businessman ultimately authored 50 books and addressed to 30 million people in 75 countries at evangelical “festivals” that were his modern-day take on the more traditional crusades that boosted his mentor and idol, evangelist Billy Graham, to fame.