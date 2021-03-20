Salvation Army receives 2 youth ministers
The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps has announced the arrival of its new youth ministers, Jon-Marc Lamb and Brie Lamb.
Jon-Marc grew up going to The Salvation Army in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he fell in love with its desire to show the world who Jesus is, a news release said.
Lamb’s parents were accepted in 2016 to go into The Salvation Army training college to become officers and, in 2018, they were commissioned to the Corps in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Lamb spent two years as the volunteer youth director there while going to school and working full time at a different job.
Brie Lamb is originally from the northwest and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to grow in her relationship with Christ and has been going to The Salvation Army since the age of 5, the release said. She was inspired by The Salvation Army as she grew older and, by the time she entered middle school, she knew her calling was to be a Salvation Army officer.
The Lambs were married October of 2019 and are excited to take on the youth programs and serve the youth of the Grand Valley, the release said.
Go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org or call The Salvation Army at 242-7513 for information on the programs.
Jehovah’s Witnesses present ‘Pearl’ online
Local Jehovah’s Witness congregations will host free online presentations this weekend of a global event titled “Have You Found a ‘Pearl of High Value?’”
“In the Gospel account, Jesus Christ used the parable of the pearl to illustrate the motivating value of the truth about God’s Kingdom, the solution to mankind’s problems,” a news release said.
“This free 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of that parable, explaining what the Kingdom of the heavens is and how that valuable knowledge can help us attain peace and a sense of security even now,” the release said.
Congregations around the world are hosting the online event with no registration required. To learn more about how to attend locally, email christopherbrown@rcmtool.org or go to www.jw.org.
The presentation preludes another event that the Witnesses are also inviting people to attend, which is the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, happening March 27.
No sunrise service at Suplizio this year
The Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance will not host an Easter sunrise service at Suplizio Field this year.
The early-morning service was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Organizers are planning to resume the event next year.