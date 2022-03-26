Nativity hosts Celtic Prayer
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Celtic Evening Prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This simple service is designed to create a space for contemplation, and is open to the community. Masks are requested.
Sunrise service location changed
The Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance will host its annual Community Easter Sunrise Service on Easter morning, but the location has changed.
Because work is still underway at Lincoln Park’s Suplizio Field, the outdoor service will move to the parking lot at Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, a news release said. The services will begin at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Pastor Travis Schroeder of Bethel Assembly is the primary speaker and the theme is “Jesus is Greater Than …”
The community is invited dress for the weather and bring a chair, blanket and sunglasses. If preferred, onsite radio transmission of the service will be available to those who would like to remain in their vehicle for the worship service.
Email Pastor Jim Hale at jimhaleslcf@aol.com for information.
Make-A-Change offers help
The First United Methodist Church Mission and Outreach Team is accepting applications for its monthly Make-A-Change offerings.
Applicants should be non-profit or benevolent organizations that are working in the community to help meet the needs of economically, physically, emotionally or spiritually impoverished people. Applicants would need to submit an application and, if selected, provide a short video of their work and send a representative to be introduced to the congregation during a church service and fellowship time.
Email Donna Jennings at donnajenningsrealestate@gmail.com for information and to request an application.
Kids book by spiritual leaders
NEW YORK — A picture-book edition of a bestseller co-authored by the Nobel Peace Prize winners the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be published this fall.
Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Little Book of Joy” will come out Sept. 27, with Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams collaborating on the text, and illustrations provided by artist Rafael López. In 2016, Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama worked together on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” which has sold more than 1 million copies and has been translated into more than 40 languages.
Tutu died last year at age 91.
“We are thrilled and honored that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children,” Mallory Loher, executive vice president and publisher of “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” said in a statement.