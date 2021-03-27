Landmark stages Easter egg hunt
Landmark Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt for the community from noon–1 p.m. April 3, at the Mount Garfield Shelter on the north end of Long Family Memorial Park.
The event is for ages 13 and younger and is free to the public. There will be singing, the Easter story and the egg hunt.
Call Matthew Sundberg at 257-1047 for information.
Christian Athletes host 2 events
The sixth annual Mesa County Western Colorado Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the fourth annual Montrose FCA Spring Fundraising Night of Champions will feature Colorado Mesa University football coach, Tremaine Jackson and guests from the National Football League, Justin Simmons and Prince Amukamara.
“The Night of Champions will include a banquet dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions with fun and fellowship together,” a news release said.
The Mesa County banquet will be Friday, April 16 at Victory Life Church in Fruita. The Montrose Banquet will be Saturday, April 17, at the Montrose County Event Center at the Montrose County Fairgrounds).
The in-person events are free to attend, but online registration is required at westerncoloradofca.org/2021banquet. We encourage everyone to register early as these events will fill up and registration will close.
The event schedule is slightly different for each event, however, doors will open at 5 p.m. both nights for the silent auction and photo booth. Each banquet will host a VIP reception at 5 p.m. for banquet sponsors to meet Simmons, Amukamara and Jackson.
Those interested in becoming a banquet sponsor can register at the website or call Tina Snover at 540-908-7081 or email tsnover@fca.org. Corporate sponsorship begin at $500 to reserve a table for eight people.