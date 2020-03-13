Creating a ‘Godly Home’ simulcast
Life Community Church will host a parenting simulcast event March 27–28 at the church, 2140 Broadway.
“Foundations of a Godly Home,” with Paul David Tripp, will be offered in two sessions from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Friday and two sessions from 9–11 a.m. Saturday.
“Parents, don’t get mad because your children need parenting. Instead, treat them with mercy, understand they’re lost and foolish, and trust the long-term process of what God is doing in them, through you,” a news release said.
Participants can learn how to implement the ideas of mercy, lost and foolish, and process as a foundation of their home, the release said.
Cost is $10 for an individual and $15 for a couple. Child care will be available.
Register at lifegj.org.