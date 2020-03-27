Fundraiser for food banks begins
During this challenging time, The Grand Valley Interfaith Network has elected to forgo its traditional April Foods Day Drive and instead is inviting other organizations and individuals to join them in sending monetary donations to the following six food banks that feed people from Fruita to Palisade.
Agape Food Basket, P.O. Box 534, Fruita, 81521
Child and Migrant Services, P.O. Box 1038, Palisade, 81526
Clifton Christian Church Food/Clothing, 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton, 81520
Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 3614, Grand Junction, 81502
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach/Food Pantry, 245 S. First St., Grand Junction, 81501
Kids Aid, 2978 Gunnison Ave, Grand Junction, 81504
All spiritual communities, non-faith organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate “so that all may receive what they need,” a news release said.
“Once this crisis has passed, look for more information from GVIN on its Facebook page and website about the next Food Drive to support these six agencies and the people they serve,” the release said.
Go to grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com for information.
Animal-themed lectures, services canceled
The Church of the Nativity has postponed lectures in its Caring for All Creation series, including the March 30 “Wolves in Colorado” panel discussion and the April 27, “Urban Farming” lecture.
The PAWS for a Blessing Services, originally scheduled for April 5 and May 3, have been cancelled.
Also postponed is the first “in person” Animal Care Fair planning committee meeting.
The committee is expected to meet “in some manner” in the next few weeks to begin planning the annual Animal Care Fair that is taking place this fall.
If you are in need of prayer requests or assistance with dog food, cat food, dog walking, etc., email Rev. Teri at terishecter12@gmail.com.