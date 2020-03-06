Plans are gearing up for ShareFest
Faith-based organizations in the Grand Valley are gearing up to participate in this year’s ShareFest on April 25–26.
“ShareFest is a weekend where people from different churches and denominations in the Grand Valley come together and serve the community, sharing the love of Jesus tangibly with our neighbors, in a variety of ways,” a news release said.
Now in its 13th year, the event has had more than 50 faith-based organizations participating through the years, in a variety of community service projects.
“Some adopt entire neighborhoods and help with yard cleanup. Others adopt a school and do such tasks as cleaning all the desks in the school. People help individuals in our community, especially the elderly, by washing windows, turning mattresses, raking and weeding yards, and starting swamp coolers,” the release said.
The help is offered to community members at no charge. If you are in need, or know someone who could use some help, go to gjsharefest.com, beginning Monday, to submit your information, or call 778-4880.
The deadline to submit projects is April 17.
Corned beef and cabbage dinner set
The annual “Maggie & Jiggs” corned beef and cabbage dinner will be from 4–6 p.m. March 14 in the Fellowship Hall of the Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and younger. The meal includes corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, dessert and a beverage.
Call 858-3490 or go to fruitaumc.org for information.