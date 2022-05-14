Religion Briefs: May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Speaker at Daughters eventDaughters of the King Ministry will have its May event from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road, featuring speaker Sara Jane Cook.Women ages 16 and older are invited. There will be a free meal and free child care. RSVP to Deb at 303-859-6900 or email dokdeb@yahoo.com.Right to Life hosts film screeningMesa County Right to Life will host screenings of the documentary, “The Matter of Life,” the evenings of May 16–17, at Regal Canyon View, 648 Market St.Go to mcrtl.net for more information or purchase tickets at https://experience.regmovies.com/selecttickets. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Headline Screening Cinema Show Worship Childcare Right To Life Ministry Documentary The Matter Of Life Broadcasting Events Daughter Child Care Sara Jane Cook Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 47° 75° Fri Friday 75°/47° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:54 AM Sunset: 08:18:30 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 52° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/52° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02 AM Sunset: 08:19:25 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 58° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/58° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:07 AM Sunset: 08:20:20 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 56° 88° Mon Monday 88°/56° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:16 AM Sunset: 08:21:14 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 54° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM Sunset: 08:22:07 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 57° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/57° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:38 AM Sunset: 08:23 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 55° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/55° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM Sunset: 08:23:53 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low near 55F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business