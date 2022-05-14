Speaker at Daughters event

Daughters of the King Ministry will have its May event from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road, featuring speaker Sara Jane Cook.

Women ages 16 and older are invited. There will be a free meal and free child care. RSVP to Deb at 303-859-6900 or email dokdeb@yahoo.com.

Right to Life hosts film screening

Mesa County Right to Life will host screenings of the documentary, “The Matter of Life,” the evenings of May 16–17, at Regal Canyon View, 648 Market St.

Go to mcrtl.net for more information or purchase tickets at https://experience.regmovies.com/selecttickets.