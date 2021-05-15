Headline goes here
Dai Mission Ministries, a Delta-based Messianic Jewish ministerial alliance, will host a Camp Shiloh construction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Applebee’s locations in Montrose and Grand Junction.
Fifteen percent of all online sales will go to the construction of Camp Shiloh when patrons use the promo code “DOINGOOD” at checkout.
Camp Shiloh is a concept for an old-style Christian mission site — a combined Messianic yeshiva, monastery and house of worship for the members of the Dai, a news release said.
“The Mission would be open to mainstream Christians Messianic Jews and non-believing seekers in need of physical rest, spiritual rehabilitation and temporary separation from the outside world,” the release said.
Headquartered in Delta, Dai Mission Ministries also hosts activities in Durango, Ruidoso, New Mexico and Lubbock, Texas.
Go to daimission.org or call call 549-0492 for information.