Religion briefs: May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print HEADLINE GOES HEREEmmanuel Baptist Church will host upcoming revival meetings featuring Charles Pitcher preaching and singing.Services will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 and at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, May 23–25, at the church, 395 31 5/8 Road.Call 970-434-7300 for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Religion Headline Emmanuel Baptist Church Meeting Worship Christianity Charles Pitcher Road Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 8% 38° 55° Fri Friday 55°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 05:57:09 AM Sunset: 08:24:42 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 42° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:56:26 AM Sunset: 08:25:33 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 6% 50° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/50° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:55:44 AM Sunset: 08:26:24 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 47° 70° Mon Monday 70°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:55:04 AM Sunset: 08:27:14 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 12% 45° 69° Tue Tuesday 69°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 05:54:26 AM Sunset: 08:28:03 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 50° 77° Wed Wednesday 77°/50° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:50 AM Sunset: 08:28:52 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/56° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM Sunset: 08:29:40 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business