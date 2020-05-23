‘Getting Political for Animals’ lecture
The PAWS Ministry will present its Caring for All Creation Lecture on “Getting Political for Animals” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, using a Zoom meeting format.
“Getting Political for Animals” looks at how the legislative process works and how individuals can become powerful advocates for improving laws that protect animals. The Rev. Roland Halpern, an ordained animal chaplain and the director of legislative affairs for Colorado Voters for Animals, will facilitate the meeting.
The login information will be posted on the Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/2768916580019196.
The Caring for All Creation Lecture Series is hosted by the PAWS Ministry of Church of the Nativity. The lectures, on a variety of subjects and presented by experts in their field, are free and open to all.
Call 462-6892 for information.