Center chooses new senior minister
Center for Spiritual Living Grand Junction has announced the selection of the Rev. Anna Scott as its new senior minister.
Rev. Scott was called to serve by unanimous vote of the members at a May 24 meeting. Her selection comes after an external search process that started in January.
“I am so grateful,” Scott said in a news release. “Here we go on to great things!”
The center has many initiatives in the works, including a series of public classes based on a newly enhanced Science of Mind curriculum. Scott is co-teaching a Spiritual Principles and Practices class and was recently chosen to receive the Diversity Proclamation from Grand Junction’s City Council on behalf of the local Interfaith organization.
“Rev. Anna exemplifies unconditional love, acceptance, and diversity which are at the heart of the teachings of our spiritual community,” said Don Carpenter, president of the center’s leadership council, in a news release.
“She has served admirably as our Acting Senior Minister for six months. It has been a pleasure to watch her lead and inspire us during these trying times of the COVID-19 situation,” he said.
A longtime resident of Grand Junction, Scott served previously as assistant minister and was certified in February as a minister in Centers for Spiritual Living. Because of COVID-19 disruptions, her ordination ceremony has been postponed to Oct.16.
Go to cslgj.org or call 433-7799 for information.
PAWS for a Blessing on YouTube
Church of the Nativity will not have its monthly PAWS for a Blessing ervice on June 7, but instead will post a pre-recorded service on YouTube.
Email any photos and/or prayer requests to llynnesky@aol.com to be included in the video service.