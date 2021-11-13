Headline goes here

Jubilee Family Church is sponsoring this year's SPUNK drive and donations bins will be place throughout the city beginning Monday.

SPUNK — Socks, Pajamas, Underwear for Needing Kids — invites the public to drop off new unwrapped items for children of all ages and sizes.

The last day to drop off donations is Dec. 15. The clothing will be distributed through Mesa County Foster Care, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and School District 51's R.E.A.C.H. Program.

If you would like to be a donation site or, if you would like a list of the donation site locations, call Jubilee Family Church associate pastor, Paul Boutilier, at 970-241-3210.