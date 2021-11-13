Religion briefs: Nov. 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Headline goes hereJubilee Family Church is sponsoring this year's SPUNK drive and donations bins will be place throughout the city beginning Monday.SPUNK — Socks, Pajamas, Underwear for Needing Kids — invites the public to drop off new unwrapped items for children of all ages and sizes. The last day to drop off donations is Dec. 15. The clothing will be distributed through Mesa County Foster Care, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and School District 51's R.E.A.C.H. Program.If you would like to be a donation site or, if you would like a list of the donation site locations, call Jubilee Family Church associate pastor, Paul Boutilier, at 970-241-3210. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Donation Jubilee Family Church Clothing Bin Spunk Sock Drive Underwear Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView