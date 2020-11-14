100 Grand fundraiser for young lives
Taking inspiration from the 100 Grand candy bar, Grand Valley Young Life is hosting a virtual fundraiser with the goal of raising $100,000 in five days.
“This year has been tough on all of us, but the kids we serve need the vital support from our program,” said Young Life area director Luke Feather in a news release.
“Our 100 Grand fundraiser is for the kids. Every function of our organization is about the kids and what we can do to inspire them to experience life as God designed it to be lived, through community, adventure, and relationships,” Feather said.
“They are our future and we need to give them the best foundation possible. It’s truly life changing for our kids,”
The fundraiser goes from Nov. 16–20. Go to gvyounglife.com for information and to donate.
Fruita ministry to reopen after fire
Beit Lechem Ministries will have a grand re-opening celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, at the church, 1250 Frontage Road in Fruita.
The building was damaged in a fire in January. The celebration includes a slideshow detailing the timeline of the fire’s destruction and rebuild and guest speakers, video tributes and musical guests will round out the grand re-opening.
Go to beit-lechem.com for information.
Team to provide T-Day dinner for all
Each year Canyon View Vineyard Church and The Salvation Army provide meals for people who need a Thanksgiving dinner.
“We believe that God’s love is unconditional and as members of his Kingdom, we include everyone in his love,” a news release said.
There’s no qualification process and each household can request the number of meals needed to feed all who live there. A community member will deliver the meals to the address requested, ideally between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Deliveries may be later if there is a large volume, additional distance or address location issues.
To sign up, go to canyonviewchurch.com/thanksgiving-meal-request or call 316-2755.