One of the congregations targeted in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has dedicated a new chapel in honor of those slain in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
The chapel is located at the cemetery belonging to New Light Congregation in a suburb north of Pittsburgh. The chapel includes stained glass windows and other mementos honoring the 11 worshippers slain in the attack. New Light Congregation lost three members in the attack who were considered the “religious heart” of New Light.
The displays include religious artifacts that were used by the three New Light members.
Evening of Celtic prayer Sunday
Church of the Nativity invites the public to a Celtic Evening Prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This service is a time of contemplation and spiritual strengthening and all are welcome.
Grand Valley Interfaith Network will offer the ThanksGVIN interfaith celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road. The service will also be live-streamed on the Grand Valley Interfaith Network’s YouTube channel.
GVIN is a community of historical churches and congregations, faith-based agencies, spiritual communities, and other established religious traditions in the Grand Valley. Its focus is on cooperative efforts, exchanging ideas, enriching common ties, and demonstrating positive acceptance of religious diversity, a news release said.
Speakers from various faith traditions will share insights on gratitude and the messages will be interspersed with vocal and instrumental music. The ThanksGVIN Choir, directed by Jeremy Franklin, invites interested community members to meet at the church at 6 p.m. for a one-time rehearsal. Previous choral singing experience is helpful, but not necessary.
Donations are encouraged to benefit two local projects:
The Grand Valley Resettlement Project which assists displaced Afghans through their resettlement to the area. Info: jdainternational.org.
WEShelter, serving people who need temporary housing through the winter months. Info: gvpeacejustice.org.