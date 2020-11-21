Nativity Church welcomes new pastor
Church of the Nativity has welcomed The Rev. Lauren R.E. Larkin as Priest-in-Charge.
According to a news release, Rev. Larkin is an ordained Episcopal priest and lives in Grand Junction with her partner and three children. She is also a PhD student at the University of Aberdeen working in systematic theology and political ethics with Dr. Michael Laffin.
Her first worship service at Nativity will be online only on Sunday, Nov. 29 and can be viewed at nativitygj.org.
Celebration of Gratitude goes virtual
Grand Valley Interfaith Network presents a ThanksGVIN Interfaith Celebration of Gratitude event each year, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but because of COVID-19 restrictions this year, that celebration is going virtual.
The recorded service includes speakers, music, and gratitude with the theme “Gratitude in the Midst of Crisis,” a news release said. Filming took place last week at this year’s host church, First Congregational United Church of Christ. When video production is complete, the service will be available on GVIN’s YouTube channel and at GrandValleyInterfaithNetwork.org.
Recording and production was organized by Rev. Dr. David Dethmers of FCUCC, and completed by the church’s office administrator, Rev. Beth Rakestraw. Donations are encouraged and will go to Grand Valley Peace & Justice, who “believes in a community where everyone and everything is included, respected, valued, and welcomed,” the release said. Go to gvpeacejustice.org for information and to donate.
In addition to the annual ThanksGVIN service, GVIN organizes two major food drives each year for local charities, collecting thousands of pounds of food from their member organizations and congregations.