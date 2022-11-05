Jan Garrett and JD Martin will present music and a message at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Unity Grand Valley.
Garrett and Martin are multi-award-winning singer/songwriters who live and create their music in the mountains of Colorado near Aspen, a news release said.
“Both are seasoned performers and creative guides who teach with a twinkle, and inspire by example. They call their 19-year partnership, “The Heart of Harmony” not only because they are happily married (to each other) but because they get to write, record, sing, and play their music for appreciative audiences around the country, and beyond,” the release said.
The duo has produced seven CDs of original songs. Their music styles include pop and gospel, jazz, folk, soul and country, with “rich vocal harmonies,” the release said.
Unity Grand Valley meets at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Go to UnityGrandValley.org for information.
Viola takes center stage Sunday
Music at First will present “Discover the Viola” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, at First First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road.
The public is invited to discover the beauty of this lesser-known instrument of the string orchestra at the free concert featuring Grand Junction Symphony’s Principal Violist, Charles Hebenstreit, and guest pianist Tamara Goldstein performing music of Bach, Franck, and more.
Church of the Nativity’s monthly Paws for a Blessing service will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This service is open to the community and is a celebration of the animal-human bond. Well-behaved companion animals are welcome. Weather permitting, the service will take place outdoors by the fire pit.
SAKHIR, Bahrain — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
On his second day in the Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and then met separately with Muslim leaders at the royal mosque.
It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan, evidence of Francis’ core belief that moments of encounter among people of different faiths can help heal today’s conflicts and promote a more just and sustainable world.
Sitting around him in the Sakhir royal palace grounds were leading Muslim imams, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians and U.S. rabbis who have long engaged in interfaith dialogue. Speaker after speaker called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the start of peace negotiations.