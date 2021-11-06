Monthly Paws for a Blessing
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. on Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service. Be prepared to observe appropriate COVID precautions.
Young Life begins fundraiser
Grand Valley Young Life will host a $100 Grand Giving Campaign virtual fundraiser, from Nov. 8–12, with the goal of raising $100,000 in five days.
Young Life is a faith-based organization for adolescents.
“The staff and volunteers enter the world of kids, focusing on what matters to them — fun, adventure, friendship, and the truth about God and his love for them,” a news release said.
“Our 100 Grand fundraiser is for the kids,” said area director, Luke Feather, in the news release.
“Every function of our organization is about the kids and what we can do to inspire them to experience life as God designed it to be lived, through community, adventure, and relationships. They are our future and we need to give them the best foundation possible. It’s truly life changing for our kids,”
The campaign takes its inspiration from the 100 Grand candy bar.
“Last year this type of fundraiser was completely new, and it ended up being incredibly successful as we raised over $104,000. These past 18 months have been tough on all of us, but the kids we serve need the vital support from our program,” Feather said.
Go to gvyounglife.com beginning Monday and click on the link to donate.
Orthodox leader on the mend
The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was released from a New York hospital on Friday and was expected to fly home to Turkey on Sunday after the completion of a U.S. visit that was extended for a medical procedure.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople spent two nights in Mount Sinai Medical Center after having a stent installed to open up a clogged coronary artery.
Bartholomew, 81, had originally been scheduled to return home Wednesday at the end of a 12-day U.S. itinerary, his first visit to the country in several years.
He was previously hospitalized overnight in Washington on Oct. 24 soon after his arrival, when he reported feeling “unwell,” according to church officials. That episode prompted him to seek follow-up treatment in New York at the end of the trip.
On Thursday the physician who performed the procedure, Dr. George Dangas, said Bartholomew was recovering well. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said the patriarch expected to return to his base in Istanbul on Sunday.
Bartholomew’s trip included a visit with President Joe Biden, meetings with Orthodox and other faith groups and a ceremonial blessing at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine near the World Trade Center, which is replacing a church that was destroyed on 9/11.
As patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope.
He does oversee Greek Orthodox and some other jurisdictions, although large portions of the Eastern Orthodox world are self-governing under their own patriarchs.