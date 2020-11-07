Grief counselor speaking in Cedaredge
Cedaredge United Methodist Church will host renowned grief and loss expert Allison Gilbert, n a virtual event, discussing how to get through any loss — job loss, business loss, lost time spent with family and friends and more — without losing the holidays, too.
“Coping with Heartache During COVID and the Holidays” is an exclusive presentation that will stream at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 on Zoom. Those without streaming capabilities can watch on the big screen in the church sanctuary, 210 NW Third St. in Cedaredge, but must wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.
Gilbert is a journalist and presenter and has authored several books on the topic of grief and healing. She has written columns for The New York Times, O Magazine, and various news websites. She appears frequently on news and talk shows across America, and teaches online courses.
Event registration is $20 with all proceeds going to benefit area nonprofits and CUMC’s services to the community.
Registration is at eventbrite.com. For more information, call Pamela Gubkin at CUMC 970-856-3696 or Pastor Joe Agne, 720-891-5233.