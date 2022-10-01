Covenant Presbyterian Church will host a pie social from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church, 237 32 Road.
The social includes a free slice of pie and ice cream and a silent pie auction to benefit community outreach missions. Proceeds will support missions such as The House, Latimer House, Clifton Christian Church Food Band, Clifton Elementary School, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital and the Migrant Center in Palisade.
Games will be set up for those who would like to play or bring your own if you have a favorite.
Grand Valley students and their families will join thousands of other youth and community members on athletic fields and in gyms across the nation during the 18th annual national Fields of Faith, hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The event will take place at more than 500 locations throughout the nation and the world, including at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Brownson Arena at Colorado Mesa University.
“Fields of Faith is structured as a simple community event for Christians to share their faith with one another through testimony, worship, prayer and through a challenge to us all to read the Bible on a regular basis,” a news release said.
Diaper Depot, an outreach of First United Methodist Church, will host an event from 10 a.m.–noon today, at 519 Grand Ave., Suite C, to bring awareness to the issue of diaper need locally and nationally.
National Diaper Need Awareness Week goes from Sept. 24–Oct. 2. The Diaper Depot provides diapers and wipes to families in the Grand Valley through donations.
Paws for a Blessing will celebrate St. Francis Day during the monthly celebration of the animal-human bond, at 5 p.m. Sunday at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway. Go to nativitygj.org for information.
Jewish sect members escape
HUIXTLA, Mexico — About 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico where they had been held since one of their leaders was arrested last Friday on organized crime and human trafficking allegations.
Mostly made up of children wearing long, flowing robes, members of the Lev Tahor sect pushed their way out of the complex Wednesday night, climbing over one guard from a private security company who had fallen to the ground. The federal government’s shelter for children and families in Huixtla usually receives migrants detained by immigration officials.
They climbed aboard a waiting truck outside and headed toward Mexico’s border with Guatemala.