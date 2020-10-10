Walk against human trafficking planned
The Walk for Freedom Against Human Trafficking will take place from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Oct. 17, beginning at Lincoln Park’s Elm Shelter.
The event is hosted by Wellspring of Life Church in conjunction with A21, according to a GJSentinel.com calendar post.
“Join us for a 3-mile walk to raise awareness against Human Trafficking. This is a free event but donations can be made to A21.org.
Email Marilyn Bartlett atim4given77@yahoo.com or call 210-5849 for information.