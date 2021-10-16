Religion briefs: Oct. 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Prayer meeting at Canyon ViewThe quarterly Community Transformation Prayer meeting will be from noon–1 p.m. Thursday at Canyon View Vineyard Church Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road.“Cover the County” will be the focus as we hear from people in all channels of community influence regarding what they see the Lord is doing in their midst in this moment,’ ” a news release said. The event is sponsored by the Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance and Transform Our Valley.Call 640-9672 for information.Church holds ‘New Faces’ event“New Places, New Faces at the Table” is the theme for this year’s World Community Day, happening Oct. 29 at the First Christian Church, 1320 N. First St. The event is sponsored by Church Women United and begins with a salad potluck at 11:30 a.m.“New Place, New Faces at the Table” will come alive with the words and guitar music of First Christian Church pastor, Rev. Kevin Arensman.Right to Life sets essay contestMesa County Right to Life is sponsoring an essay contest for middle school and high school students with the topic, “Without the ‘Right to Life,’ all other rights are meaningless.” The deadline to enter is Dec. 31. First prize award is $100 and second prize award is $50.Entry rules and information can be found online at mcrtl.net or call 243-9871 to learn more. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Prayer Meeting News Release Worship Politics Alliance Transform Our Valley Grand Junction Headline Transformation Canyon View Vineyard Church Christianity Kevin Arensman United Award School Right To Life Contest First Christian Church Sport Deadline Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView