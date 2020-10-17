Insight of the Mystics workshop slated
Jon Mundy, author of “Course in Mysticism and Miracles,” will host a workshop titled “Comparing the Insight of the Mystics and the Teachings of ACIM,” beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
You can attend the workshop in person at Unity Grand Valley, which meets at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, or via Zoom, ID 372 476 6036. The suggested donation for the workshop is $25.
To register for the workshop, email info@UnityGrandValley.org with your name, email address and phone number. Payment can be made at UnityGrandValley.org. Click on the “Donate” button.
Text Deb at 270-1472 for information.