Fall in to help the food banks
Spiritual communities, other organizations and individuals are invited to participate in Grand Valley Interfaith Network’s “Fall Foods Day” that will benefit area food banks.
Grocery bags are provided with specific food lists attached so that the foods most needed are provided. You can pick up grocery bags, with shopping lists attached, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at The Center for Independence, Grand Valley Peace & Justice resource desk, at the Office Suites entrance, 740 Gunnison Ave. Lists are also available for printing online at grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com/p/events-news.html.
Food drop-off is from 9 a.m.–noon on Oct. 16, in the east parking lot of the Downtown Vineyard Church, on the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Grand Avenue. Representatives from Child and Migrant Services, Community Food Bank, Clifton Christian Church Food Pantry, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Kids Aid, and Grand Valley Peace & Justice will be present at the drop-off location to accept and load your generous donations into their respective vehicles and provide information about how they serve in the community.
Email Sherry Cole at programcoordinator@gvpeacejustice.org or call 261-7695 for information.
Blessing of the creatures Sunday
The monthly Paws for a Blessing service will be from 5–6 p.m. on Sunday at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.
The service takes place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church and honors the human/non-human animal bond. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service.
Be prepared to observe appropriate pandemic precautions.
Baptists investigate sexual abuse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A top Southern Baptist Convention committee is facing mounting pressure from within the denomination to move forward without further delay an investigation into how it handled sexual abuse allegations.
Many seminary presidents, state convention leaders and pastors in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination are frustrated with the Executive Committee’s inaction.
The critics, growing in number, have called for the committee to accept the terms of the investigation set by thousands of Southern Baptist delegates in June. Some have warned a failure to do so risks financial contributions from churches, erodes trust within the convention and runs counter to the evangelical denomination’s bottom-up structure.
The Executive Committee, which acts on behalf of the convention when it is not holding a national meeting, is facing a crisis of confidence, said the Rev. Adam Greenway, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. The Executive Committee is at this point because of a “colossal failure of leadership,” he said.
“We’re seeing play out before a watching world something that should never have been allowed to escalate to this point,” Greenway said.