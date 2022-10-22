First Presbyterian Church will host the “Going Beyond Simulcast” with Priscilla Shirer from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Nov. 5, at the church, 3940 27½Road.
The event brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship, and prayer, a news release said.
Shirer, one of today’s top Bible teachers, has a master’s degree in Biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. She is the author of best-selling Bible studies, including “Elijah, Discerning the Voice of God” and “The Armor of God, Gideon, and Jonah.”
Cost is $20 for each participant and lunch is included. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Register at firstpresgj.org or call 970-242-1923 for information.
Christmas Child launches drives
More than 4,500 locations will open next month to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project, including locations on the Western Slope.
Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox, a news release said.
Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 11 million children this year.
Individuals, families, and groups are invited to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.
The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need, the release said. Collection dates are Nov. 14–21.