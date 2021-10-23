Idaho-based Liberty Quartet will perform a free gospel concert at 7 p.m. Friday, at Calvary Bible Church, 629 27½ Road.
Founded in 1995 at a church in Boise, Idaho, the quartet comprised the church choir director and three members from the choir. Liberty began traveling full-time in 1997.
According to libertyquartet.com, “Liberty travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons, and other ministries. They also sing at large conventions including Southwest Gospel Music Festival, Great Western Fan Festival, and the Gospel Music Fan Festival in Canada.”
An offering will be taken at the concert.
Women across globe connect
First Presbyterian Church will host the Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, at the church, 3940 27½ Road.
The simulcast brings together women from all walks of life, from across the globe, in their churches or homes for a day of biblical teaching, prayer, and worship, a news release said.
“Shirer is a wife and mom first, but put a Bible in her hand and a message in her heart, and you’ll see why thousands meet God in powerful, personal ways at her events. With a master’s degree in Biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary, Priscilla brings the depths of Scripture to life,” the release said.
Shirer is the author of best-selling Bible studies and other books, She and her husband, Jerry, lead Going Beyond Ministries.
Cost for the simulcast is $20 per person and includes lunch. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Go to firstpresgj.org to register or call 970-242-1923 for information.