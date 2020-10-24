Students, families invited to faith event
Grand Valley students and their families are invited to the sixth annual Mesa County Fields of Faith, happening Sunday, Nov. 1, in the parking lot of Downtown Vineyard Church, 402 Grand Ave.
The Christian faith-based event, hosted by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, takes place in October and November, in more than 500 locations throughout the nation and the world, a news release said.
“While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker that creates a spectator event, Fields of Faith is structured as a simple community event for Christians to share their faith with one another through testimony, worship, prayer and through a challenge to us all to read the Bible on a regular basis,” the release said.
“Fields of Faith is designed to challenge this generation to be committed to reading the Bible and living a transformed life for Jesus Christ, not a life of depression or anxiety. Our desire is for our community to live whole and healthy lives full of love, life and hope for the future. We believe plugging into a community of believers increases a person’s feeling of belonging and purpose.”
A Fellowship of Christian Athletes office open house event will be from 1–3 p.m., at the church, in the east wing, Suite 4, followed by the Fields of Faith event at 3:15 p.m.
Go to westerncoloradofca.org/fields-of-faith. or call Tina Snover, at 540-908-7081 or email tsnover@fca.org for information.