The annual Life Chain will take place Sunday , at Messiah Lutheran Church, 840 N. 11th St.
“The Life Chain is a time of silent prayer and witness to the sanctity of life,” a news release said.
Participants will gather at 2 p.m. for reflection and prayer will go from 3–4 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Lutherans for Life and Mesa County Right to Life. Call 243-9871 for information.
The community is invited to a Blessing of the Animals service at 1 p.m. Sunday, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1425 N. Fifth St.
The service will be outdoors on the church lawn and will “celebrate the very special place that animals play in God’s creation,” a news release said.
The public is invited to bring their pet(s) and a lawn chair for the “fun and uplifting time.” The casual service will last about 30 minutes. Participants should maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Eckert Presbyterian Church will host its annual Country Store and Craft Sale from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, at the church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65 in Eckert.
There will be one designated entrance and one exit with one-way traffic. No more than 50 people will be allowed in the space at one time, including workers. Masks are mandatory.
No food will be served this year but homemade soups in jars will be available to purchase.
Call 835-8112 or 874-3792 for information.
A local faith-based collaboration has launched CarePortal, an online portal that provides food and other essentials such as diapers, clothing, furniture and financial support for vulnerable populations in Mesa County.
The collaboration of Project 1.27 and Faith in Action uses community responders from local churches to meet the needs of these populations, a news release said. In just the first few months, nearly 100 vulnerable kids and families have received help totaling more than $22,000 in value. Start-up funding for the project came from donations from Alpine Bank, Western Slope Oil and Gas Association, Grand Mesa CPAs and a number of individual donations through a Facebook fundraiser.
Twelve churches are involved in CarePortal but more community responders are needed, the release said. Individuals who want to help but aren’t part of a local church are welcome to become a community responder. Donations are also welcome.
Call Lisa McGinnett at 462-7061 or email LMcGinnett@Project127.org.