Religion briefs: Oct. 30, 2021

Vineyard hosts Trunk or Treat

Vineyard Community Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, at the church, 2711 Unaweep Ave.

Children are invited to come by for candy, games and prizes. Go to vineyardchurchgj.org for information.

Navajo taco and bazaar in Fruita

Fruita United Methodist Church will have its annual Navajo Taco Dinner & Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 6, at the church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita

Navajo tacos will be served from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and from 4–6 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and younger. Take out will also be available. Call 970-858-3490 for information.

Holiday House Bazaar is Friday

First United Methodist Church continues a 20-year tradition with its Holiday House Bazaar happening from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday, at 522 White Ave.

Visitors can shop for handmade crafts and home-baked goods while supporting local and global causes. Online shopping will take place Nov. 11–13, at umwbazaar.com.