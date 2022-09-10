Religion Briefs: Sept. 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print King Ministry hosts event ThursdayDaughters of the King Ministry will host its September event from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road.There will be a free light meal and child care for ages 2–10, with registration. Valerie Herrera-Hanner will present “God’s Big Picture — Using Your Story for God’s Glory.”Women ages 16 and older are invited. RSVP to Karen at 970-261-2382 or Linda at 970-261-9318.Right to Life holds fall banquetMesa County Right to Life will host its fall banquet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Road.Matt Britton, the General Counsel of 40 Days for Life, will speak on “Building a Post-Roe Culture of Life in Colorado.”Call 245-1743 for information.Methodists set open house fairFirst United Methodist Church will host an open house ministry fair at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 522 White Ave.Visitors can learn what the church has to offer and how to get involved and find your place.Go to fumcgj.org or email Anna at familyministry@fumcgj.org for information.Up-close account of Ukraine warImagine being a part of a surgical team, deployed seven miles from the Russian front, when the Ukraine invasion began.Dr. James Stone will present on that very experience at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 230 N. Third St.“Glimpse of A War: Ukraine 2022” is hosted by St. Joseph Knights of Columbus and Global Response Management. It is open to the public and donations will be accepted. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Headline Banquet Matt Britton Christianity Worship Ministry James Stone Knight September Methodists Open House First United Methodist Church Fair Right To Life Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 56° 95° Fri Friday 95°/56° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:16 AM Sunset: 07:32:17 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sat 0% 52° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/52° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:10 AM Sunset: 07:30:41 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 57° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/57° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:52:04 AM Sunset: 07:29:05 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 61° 92° Mon Monday 92°/61° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:52:59 AM Sunset: 07:27:28 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 46% 59° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/59° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 06:53:53 AM Sunset: 07:25:52 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 58% 58° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/58° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:54:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:15 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 24% 57° 83° Thu Thursday 83°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:42 AM Sunset: 07:22:37 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business