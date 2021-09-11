Spiritual University begins Sept. 23
Church of the Nativity will host a seven-week Spiritual University series beginning Sept. 23.
“What Is Religion?” is led by the Rev. Lauren R.E. Larki and includes “reading, discussion, and group interactions aimed at dispelling myths and hearsay about religion in general and other religions in particular,” a news release said.
According to the registration website, the goal of the series is to understand “religion without the overlay of belief systems and cultural influences, leading to more fruitful interreligious dialogue.”
In-person and Zoom options are available. The series goes from 6:30–8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23–Nov. 4, at the church, 2175 Broadway. Cost is $20 per person, with scholarship assistance available on request. Register at https://bit.ly/3Beg0V2.