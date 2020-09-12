Nazarene church marks the Constitution
To celebrate Constitution Day, Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene will have a special patriotic emphasis in its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, Sunday’s service will “include patriotic and religious music, the pledge of allegiance to both the American flag and the Christian flag, as well as a look at the interrelationship among the Bible, the Declaration of Independence, and the U. S. Constitution.”
Constitution Day, on Thursday, Sept. 17, recognizes the 233rd anniversary of the adoption and signing of the United States Constitution in 1787.
“The Constitution is the oldest living constitution still in force in the world. It has served as the supreme law of the United States since being ratified and taking effect in 1789,” the release said.
The church is at 2802 Patterson Road, at the corner of 28 and Patterson roads. Those attending Sunday’s service are encouraged to wear a face mask or covering and observe social distancing, per the advice of the Mesa County Department of Public Health. The service will last 60–75 minutes, and the public is invited. Seating is limited to 175 people.
Go to gjnazarene.com for information.
‘Live Your Happy’ author to speak
Unity Grand Valley A Spiritual Community will host a live message via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, featuring international speaker, spiritual coach and best-selling author, the Rev. Maria Felipe.
The message is titled “Being the Light in the Midst of Uncertainty,” and she will discuss a way to be in the world and at the same time, recognize you are not of the world.
“You smile more, let go more, love more,” a news release said.
Felipe is a Cuban American born in Miami. She studied to become a reverend at Pathways of Light, an accredited school inspired by A Course in Miracles. She is the author of the best-selling book, “Live Your Happy.”
The Unity Grand Valley Zoom Meeting ID is 372 476 6036.
Go to UnityGrandValley.org for information.