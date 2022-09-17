Koinonia Church hosts Tom Mauser
Koinonia Church will host author and speaker Tom Mauser at 10 a.m. on Sunday, at the church, 730 25 Road.
Mauser is the father of Daniel Mauser, one of the students killed at Columbine High School in 1999. He will speak on the topic “Mental Health and Gun Violence: What’s the Connection?”
Mauser became a gun reform advocate after the Columbine tragedy, a news release said. He took a one-year leave of absence from his job to work as a lobbyist in the Colorado legislature to fight for stronger gun laws, and was spokesman for the successful Colorado ballot initiative in 2000 that closed the “gun show loophole.”
He is also the author of “Walking in Daniel’s Shoes,” an account of his experiences following the Columbine tragedy.
“The book title comes from the fact he literally wears his son’s shoes — the ones Daniel wore that fateful day — whenever he speaks publicly,” the release said.
The event is presented jointly by the Center for Spiritual Living and Koinonia. In addition to the live in-person event, the presentation will be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/1232379. A recording of the presentation will be available at the link afterward.
Spiritual University back Thursday
Church of the Nativity’s Spiritual University will return for six Thursdays beginning Sept. 22, featuring the exploration of the teachings of Confucius.
Classes will be from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Oct. 27, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway. The Rev. Lauren R.E. Larkin will lead “Ancient Wisdom for Post-Modern People,” exploring the teachings of Confucius using “The Analects” and group discussion.
Cost is $20 per student. In-person and Zoom options are available. Go to nativitygj.org/spiritual-univ for information and to register.
First Presbyterian presents The Amazing Chemistry Show
Explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen and glow-in-the-dark solutions are part of the The Amazing Chemistry Show that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
Founded by Josh Denhart, the show is an “educationally entertaining stage production, that uses fast-paced and engaging science experiments to captivate kids and adults while sharing about the love God has for them,” a news release said.
“In addition to this hour-long production, families are invited to participate in a hands-on science experience with more than 150 exhibits featuring rockets, magnets, electricity, magnification, slime and more.”
Families are invited to explore the science activities any time from 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Unitarian Congregation hosting service to highlight nonviolence
As a part of the international Campaign Nonviolence Days of Action, that is observed from Sept 21–Oct. 2, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley will host a service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, titled “Stories from a Nonviolent Peace Army.”
The service can be attended in person or on Zoom. The Zoom link is at grandvalleyuu.org.
Tech recycling/upcycling events
at Redlands United Methodist
Redlands United Methodist Church has scheduled two tech recycling/upcycling events to collect equipment for a new after-school program that will offer kids the opportunity to take apart and rebuild donated computers.
The donation events are scheduled for noon–-3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, at the church, 527 Village Way. Items accepted are outdated or unused PCs, tablets, keyboards, monitors, mice, towers, laptops, PC parts, and power cords. All data/memory will be erased. No Apple equipment will be accepted.
Tech I.T. Up, the after-school technology education program for kids, will be offered from 3–5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12–Nov. 16, at the church.
“The program, designed for kids ages 7-17, provides a chance for tech enthusiasts to meet and learn from other like minded students in a fun, safe, and uplifting environment,” a news release said.
“Students will learn how to take apart and rebuild donated computers, basic coding and programming, and they get to take the computer home at the end of the program.”
Registration for the program and a link to pay the $100 participation fee is online at techitup.us.