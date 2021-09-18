Knights host Sunday breakfast
The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church will host a breakfast from 8:30–11 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 790 26½ Road.
The menu features pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for ages 8–11. Proceeds will support local charities.
Nativity explores spirituality
Church of the Nativity’s Spiritual University series, “What Is Religion?” begins Thursday with in-person and Zoom options available.
Join the Rev. Lauren R.E. Larkin for reading, discussion, and group interactions aimed at dispelling myths and hearsay about religion in general and other religions in particular. Meetings are from 6:30–8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23–Nov. 4, at 2175 Broadway.
Cost is $20 per person, with scholarship assistance available on request.
Register at https://bit.ly/3Beg0V2.
‘Hope’ in challenging days
Vineyard Community Church will participate in “National Back to Church Sunday” on Sunday, at 2711 Unaweep Ave.
The church will launch a series called “Hope is Here,” at the 10 a.m. service. “Come as you are and find reasons for Hope during these challenging days,” a news release said.
Call 970-812-3113 or visit the vineyardchurchgj.org for information.