Faith-based nonprofit Convoy of Hope will host a Grand Junction community event at noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Central High School, 550 Warrior Way.
The event is a collaboration between Convoy of Hope and dozens of local churches, businesses and organizations. The nonprofit also relies heavily on the kindness and generosity of volunteers, a news release said.
Services will be available while supplies last and no ID. is required. It is a rain-or-shine event.
Free services include groceries, a hot lunch, health services, kids zone, massage therapy, haircuts, family portraits, gardening kits, children’s bike repair, breast health services, veterans services and prayer.
Call 242-7970 for information.
Life Chain event set for Oct. 3
The annual Life Chain event will begin with reflection at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Messiah Lutheran, 840 N. 11th St.
Participants will observe a time of silent prayer and witness to the sanctity of life from 3–4 p.m., a news release said.
This is the 34th anniversary of the Life Chain and more than 2,000 sites nationwide will participate. Sponsored by Lutherans for Life and Mesa County Right to Life, it is a time of peaceful, prayerful protest as people across the country take a stand for life, the release said.