Paws service around the fire pit

Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, outdoors at the church, 2175 Broadway.

This service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service.

Be prepared to observe appropriate COVID precautions

Right to Life Banquet on Sept. 17

The Mesa County Right to Life Fall Banquet is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Clifton Christian Church.

The speaker is Scott Mauser from the Alpha Omega Institute. Tickets cost $20 and are available from members of Mesa County Right to Life.

Go to mcrtl.net or call 245-1743 for information.