Paws service around the fire pit
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, outdoors at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service.
Be prepared to observe appropriate COVID precautions
Right to Life Banquet on Sept. 17
The Mesa County Right to Life Fall Banquet is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Clifton Christian Church.
The speaker is Scott Mauser from the Alpha Omega Institute. Tickets cost $20 and are available from members of Mesa County Right to Life.
Go to mcrtl.net or call 245-1743 for information.