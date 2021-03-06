Pets are blessed at Church of the Nativity
Church of the Nativity will have its Paws for a Blessing Service from 5–6 p.m. Sunday.
This monthly service honoring the human/non-human animal bond will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church, at 2175 Broadway. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the nondenominational service, a news release said.
Humans are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. “Cats, dogs, horses and all other of God’s creations are exempt from the mask order,” the release said.
Go to nativitygj.org for information.