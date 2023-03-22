The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has identified remains found in a remote area of Grand County, Utah, as a missing Grand Junction woman.
Melissa Gonzalez, 70, was reported missing in November. Her car was found in a remote area near the Bookcliffs. Police said there was evidence of a vehicle crash, and the vehicle contained human remains, now identified as Gonzalez.
The cause and manner of death are still pending.
Train crossing on 7th Street closed
The railroad crossing on south Seventh Street is closed for maintance and will remain closed to traffic through Thursday. When crews complete maintenance work on South Seventh Street, they will move to South Ninth Street. The South Ninth Street closure will be from Friday to Sunday.
Delta sets time for walk-in help
The city of Delta is launching a grant-funded program in which city staffers will offer free walk-in case management and resource support services every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Hall.
The program is designed to help reduce barriers to underserved residents accessing services they need, according to a press release.
“We have spent a year creating strategies and programs to offer assistance to our most vulnerable community members. The walk-in resource connection center creates a direct connection for community members to resources,” Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry said.
Staff time for the program will be funded through a grant from the Colorado Department of Justice and American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the release.
For more information about the program, residents can call 970-874-7911.