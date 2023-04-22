Report county road issues online
Mesa County recently launched the Road Problem Reporter, an online portal where community members can report road, bridge, drainage or traffic issues directly to the county, according to a recent press release.
Mesa County recently launched the Road Problem Reporter, an online portal where community members can report road, bridge, drainage or traffic issues directly to the county, according to a recent press release.
People can use the portal to submit descriptions, as well as photos, of an issue. Mesa County Public Works are notified of the submission and will respond. The platform is “user-friendly,” according to the press release.
“We are excited to offer the Road Problem Reporter as a new tool for the community to communicate with us,” said Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “This platform will allow us to better serve the community and improve our response time to road issues that affect our residents.”
The online portal was developed by Mesa County Public Works in an effort to “improve communication between Mesa County and its residents.” The county hopes the tool will improve response time and increase efficiency with problem-solving.
The Road Problem Reporter is available online at mesacounty.us and can be accessed on both mobile devices and desktop.
The Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to give $500,000 in America Rescue Act Plan funds to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for Mother Teresa Place, a 40-unit apartment complex for the homeless.
In all, Mother Teresa Place will receive $1.5 million in ARPA funds. The city now has about $3.2 million in ARPA funds remaining for allocation.
Mayor Anna Stout voted against the appropriation, saying she wants the ARPA fund left intact to consider other projects related to unhoused and behavioral health issues.
The VA Western Colorado Health Care System will host a hiring fair on April 25.
The fair will be held at the Mesa County Workforce Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will primarily focus on certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, housekeeping aides, utility systems repair, food service workers, cooks and medical support assistants.
Hiring managers will be present to answer questions and may even conduct on-the-spot interviews.
If interested, applicants are encouraged to bring an updated resume and references and veterans should bring their DD-214.
Attorneys general in 17 states, including Colorado, on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge.
Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present.
Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85% in 2022, now accounting for 20% of all car thefts in the city.
, according to the California attorney general’s office.
These social media-inspired thefts have often ended in tragedy, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blaming the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths. In October, a police commissioner said that a car crash in Buffalo, New York, that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to the TikTok challenge. In the incident, a total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:27:38 AM
Sunset: 07:58:25 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:17 AM
Sunset: 07:59:22 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:24:56 AM
Sunset: 08:00:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:23:37 AM
Sunset: 08:01:17 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:18 AM
Sunset: 08:02:14 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM
Sunset: 08:03:12 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:19:45 AM
Sunset: 08:04:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.